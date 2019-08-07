Islander releases second book

Salt Spring’s Aidan Cassie will share her second children’s book with the local community with a reading and launch party for Little Juniper Makes It BIG taking place this Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Salt Spring Public Library.

Cassie is the author and illustrator of the picture book Sterling, Best Dog Ever, which was released to great acclaim in 2018. Her new book follows a young raccoon girl as the central character.

A press release from the Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group explains that with Little Juniper Makes It BIG, Cassie “employs her pitch-perfect humour and heartwarming illustrations here again to help little ones love themselves at any size.”

“What Juniper lacks in size, she makes up for in heart. And her heart is dead-set on growing up and getting taller. She’s tired of having to reach for the cookie jar or use a stepping stool for the toilet. Everything in Juniper’s world seems to be made for adults. Ugh!

“Juniper is industrious, however, and builds several silly contraptions to help reach her goals. But it isn’t until she makes a fun new friend at school, Clove, who is even smaller than Juniper, that she is able to see her world from a new perspective — and appreciate all sizes, big or small.”

Cassie attended the Emily Carr University of Art and Design and Edinburgh College of Art, where she studied animation and earned a media arts degree.

Saturday’s event starts at 1 p.m. and will include an author reading, cupcakes, book and prize give-aways, and book sales by Salt Spring Books.