Island set for Fabric Frenzy Sale this weekend

Salt Spring Island has been without a dedicated fabric arts store for several years now, but thanks to the island’s Rotary Club, this weekend’s Fabric Frenzy sale will help fill the gap.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m., the Farmers’ Institute hall will be open for shoppers to buy anything and everything related to sewing, quilting, knitting and fabric art passions of any kind at what Rotary describes as “insanely low prices.” The sale continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.

Patrons must provide proof of double vaccination and wear masks.

The Rotary club is extremely grateful to everyone who donated so many quality items: from sewing machines and sergers to patterns, craft kits and miles of fabric and yarns. All sale proceeds will benefit youth mental health programs on Salt Spring Island.

For more information, email ssirotaryfabrics@gmail.com.