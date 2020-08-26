Greenwoods garden bench raffle underway

The popular Greenwoods Foundation garden bench fundraiser is taking place again this year, even if the Salt Spring Fall Fair — where so many tickets are sold — is not happening due to COVID-19.

Luke Hart-Weller has been making his magnificent benches for the Greenwoods Fall Fair Raffle since 2014.

This year’s bench is not quite completed but will be on display in Island Savings in September.

Tickets are available through the Greenwoods Foundation website at www.greenwoodsfoundation.ca; at Island Savings from Sept. 1 to 21; and Country Grocer on Sept. 1, 8 and 15.

Other person-to-person ticket sale locations will be advertised as they are set.

The draw date for a winner is Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Raffle funds are being raised for the care and comfort of the residents of both Greenwoods and Braehaven.