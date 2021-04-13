Grandmothers group promotes online concert fundraiser

The Grand(m)others to Grandmothers Annual Scrabble Fundraiser became another casualty in this dreadful year of COVID-19. We sure missed our players at the Salt Spring Inn and Penny’s Pantry games and silent auction. After over a decade of fundraising for the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers Campaign, we were looking forward to another successful event this our 13th year. Thirteen was worse luck than any of us could have foreseen.

An Angus Reid poll shows that nearly 40 per cent of Canadians who have donated to at least one charity in the past two years say they’re giving less since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, while opportunities for fundraising have nearly come to a standstill, Salt Spring Grand(m)others recognize an even greater need for the ongoing projects in sub-Saharan Africa. Grandmothers there are already responding to the AIDS pandemic, raising a young generation who’ve lost their parents to AIDS-related illnesses, or who are affected by HIV and AIDS, while mobilizing and advocating for their human rights. The double whammy of two virulent pandemics is unfathomably devastating and the need for help is greater than ever. While so far none of the grassroots projects funded by the Stephen Lewis Foundation have been cancelled, it is crucial to safeguard decades of progress made against the HIV and AIDS pandemic.

The Salt Spring Grand(m)others have risen to the challenge with efforts we can make to help. Over our history and with your support we have raised over $200,000. While Scrabble is on hold, some of us are tagging onto the Victoria Grandmothers Virtual Stride, clocking our steps towards a goal of 15,000 kilometres in celebration of the Grandmothers Campaign’s 15th year. Some have made some garden totes to sell. And we’re collecting items in hopes of having a safe Granny’s Yard Sale this fall. We have created an online fundraising site and if you are at all able to donate we urge you to go to our team page and donate to the team or scroll down and donate to one of the team members.

And from April 15 to April 18, to celebrate the 15th year of the SLF Grandmothers Campaign, Together in Concert will showcase a wonderful tapestry of Canadian talent in music, dance, storytelling and drumming. Hosted by the great Jackie Richardson, artists include Steven Page, the National Ballet of Canada, David Myles, Stratford Festival, Sheree Fitch, Bridge Brass Quintet, Canada’s National Ballet School, the della kit, Feels Like Home, The Sojourners and many more.

It is a free concert, but donations are of course welcome. You can access the concert by registering at www.cdngrandmothers.com.

Donations of $20 or more are eligible for a taxable donation receipt. No matter how large or small, all donations are valued and go much further in Africa than at home. We always welcome new members. Our contact number is 250-537-4560.