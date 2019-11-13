Gift program forms now available

For Salt Spring parents anticipating a financial struggle during Christmas, now is the time to submit a Santa’s Workshop application form.

The forms are available at the reception desk of Community Services at 268 Fulford Ganges Rd. and should be returned by Tuesday, Nov. 26. Applications will be filled on a first-come first-serve basis.

Santa’s Workshop is a volunteer group that comes together once a year to buy and distribute gifts for children at Christmas.

Workshop head elf Wendy Eggertson advises that the workshop will be held differently this year. For parents of children aged 0 to 12, they will have a shopping time to choose the gifts of their choice for their children. For parents of teens, aged 12 to 16, they will be asked to provide their choice of gift certificates on the application on a priority basis.

As well, the distribution of gifts will be held at Central Hall between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

“This year it will be the parents’ responsibility to pick up the gifts, although we will try to schedule times that make it easier for them and may have volunteers help with transportation from the hall if it is required,” said Eggertson.

For people who have new or lightly used toys, books, art supplies or sports equipment to donate, they can do so in Santa’s Workshop boxes provided this year at Country Grocer, West of the Moon or Home Hardware. No clothing will be accepted this year. The boxes will be placed out the week of Nov. 18 and will be retrieved on Dec. 14. Santa’s Workshop Christmas trees will not be set up CIBC or the Legion this year.

Anyone interested in helping out with Santa’s Workshop between Nov. 26 and Dec. 14 should call Eggertson at 250-537-2658.