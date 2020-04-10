Fulford Hall receives Men’s donation

Fulford Hall Community Association was the recent recipient of a $10,800 donation from the 100 Men Who Care group.

At their March 4 meeting, the majority of the 100 Men Who Care members present voted to support the Fulford Hall Association. The Salt Spring branch of the 100 Men Who Care currently has 105 members who all agree to donate $100 three times a year to an island charity. At each of their three annual meetings, nominations from the members are presented and voted upon, with the overall majority being the winner.

“During this time of self-isolating during this COVID-19 crisis, it is important to remember what a caring and generous community we live in,” said 100 Men Who Care chair John Howe.