Fox event runs with one-week option

The 41st annual Terry Fox Run will be virtual again this year, with islanders invited to run, walk or bike or otherwise raise funds for the cause from Sept. 19 (National Terry Fox Day) to Sept. 26.

Many local groups are already planning their “event.” The Salt Spring Sneakers will be dedicating their usual Saturday run to Terry Fox. Noel Back has already been receiving donations and is looking forward to a strenuous hike with his father ames on the significant day.

Helen Hinchliff and Angie Trarup will be running and raising funds amongst their friends in Brinkworthy again this year. Last year, they raised $1,140, contributing to the overall $7,000 that the Salt Spring Terry Fox site raised, the most ever in recent years and during COVID.

“It is really hard to organize a ‘non-event’ two years in a row and I have been having a really hard time building momentum and motivation. However, I am persevering this year in honour of my mother who overcame uterine cancer last year and then this year received treatment for breast cancer,” said run organizer Janine Fernandes-Hayden. “If there is a deep reason for you to persevere and ‘do your own thing’ for Terry, I hope that you will.”

The specific link to direct Terry Fox donations towards the Salt Spring Island site is: http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/SaltSpringIsland. Participants and donors are asked to the cut and paste the link, and specify “SSI Site 100,” including in the field labelled ”credit a community run.”

For more information, contact event organizer Fernandes-Hayden at janinefernandeshayden@gmail.com or 250-537-8314.