Foundation emergency fund helps feed families

The Salt Spring Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Relief Fund continues to help meet essential community needs.

Island Christmas hamper recipients with children were the beneficiaries of $5,000 in Country Grocer gift cards thanks to a foundation partnership with Salt Spring Community Services.

The foundation points out in a press release that the COVID-19 pandemic has a long-range effect on everyone, but particularly on the most vulnerable people in the community.

“Young adults and families with children in B.C. were disproportionately affected and families with children were more likely to report worsening mental health burdens,” states the foundation.

“These grocery gift cards responded to a real need, helping to address the inequities of the pandemic and making the holidays brighter for families with children.”

A SPEAK web survey by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, in which almost 400,000 British Columbians participated, indicated that young families are being seriously affected by the pandemic. This data can be found on the www.bccdc.ca webpage where one can find statistics relevant to Salt Spring.

The Salt Spring Island Foundation continues to accept donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Relief Fund. More information is available on the foundation’s www.ssifoundation.ca website or by calling Shannon Cowan at 250-537-8305.