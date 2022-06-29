Event to mark one year anniversary of heat dome

A unique anniversary event is taking place Saturday, marking one year since the deadly B.C. heat dome.

On Saturday, July 2, the End Climate Delay event will be held at Centennial Park near the gazebo. Islanders will share stories from both the heat dome and the November atmospheric river event and expert speakers will share about the effects on people, society and the natural world.

“We’re in a pivotal moment where we’re starting to recognize what a climate catastrophe might mean for our health and safety. Last year’s heat dome, which killed 619 people, occurred with just 1.1 celcius of global average temperature rise,” Ryder Bergerud stated.

Starting at 2:15, registered nurse and B.C. representative for the Canadian Association of Nurses for the Environment Helen Boyd will speak on the effects of heat illness on the body. President of the BC Nurses’ Union Aman Grewal will speak on the effects that extreme weather is having on the province’s healthcare system. Representatives from the Salt Spring fire department will touch on the enhanced wildfire threat projected under climate change. Saanich – Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May will also attend the event.

Several Salt Springers will share personal stories from these extreme weather events, followed by Tom Mitchell and Bergerud on opportunities for continued climate action and the speed and scale for a just transition to renewable energy sources. Artists Phil Vernon and Remy Rodden will also share their music at the event.

A table will be set up to connect people with ongoing climate actions they can take part in.

The Salt Spring event is one of many across Canada coordinated by the grassroots climate movement 350.org, all marking the anniversary of the heat dome. The events are a call for leaders to deliver on legislation to enable a just transition.

“We deserve a healthy and stable climate, which this decade’s incredible advancements in renewable energy now makes affordable,” Bergerud stated. “However, our federal government continues to light the fuse on carbon bombs like TMX and Baie do Nord. We’re gathering to show there is broad support to ending the fossil fuel era by legislating for a just transition to renewables.”

RSVP for the event at https://act.350.org/event/climatedelay/25459/.