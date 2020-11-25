Decorated farm stands set to add cheer

Salt Spring farm stand owners are cultivating a bright idea to help islanders enjoy the upcoming holiday season.

They are encouraging everyone who has a stand to decorate it with lights or swag or in any way at all. People can then drive around the island or get out and walk to take in the sights.

Anastasia Williams, who decorates her Old Scott Road stand for various occasions, proposed the idea on a local food and farmers Facebook page a few weeks ago and received an enthusiastic response.

“I was a little surprised at how it took off,” she said.

Tali Hamel, who has a stand on Beaver Point Road, is another coordinator of the effort. She is creating a digital map with participating locations.

Farm stands will be decorated by the Dec. 5-6 weekend. Crafts and other items will be for sale at those spots on the Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21 weekends.

Williams stressed the main idea behind the plan is to share some Christmas cheer. As well, stand owners are encouraged to donate 10 per cent of proceeds on the two sale weekends to the local Lions Club or the Wagon Wheel Housing Society.

Williams has also created a fundraiser for the Salt Spring Lions Club. She makes and sells Christmas cards using a photograph of her stand taken last Christmas. It features beautiful wood carvings made by the late Rann Emmerson, who was a dedicated Lions Club member.