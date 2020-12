Banana Joe Clemente is known for his love and propagation of tropical plants on Salt Spring Island and for keeping track of daffodil bloom dates on the island.

Last winter he photographed the first blooms on Jan. 2, 2020, although had been told they were first seen on Dec. 31, 2019.

This year marked a new record with Clemente finding the first daffodil opening up on Dec. 16 in his usual spot near Beddis Beach.

Clemente shot a video with some commentary of the event too!