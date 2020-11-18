COVID changes Santa’s Workshop process for 2020

As with so many other public and volunteer-sponsored events, Santa’s Workshop will see drastic changes for 2020.

Coordinator Wendy Eggertson says that the good news is that the program will still happen, but in an entirely different format.

“Due to current special distancing and safety precautions, the elves at the workshop have decided to provide gift certificates only to families in need of help with their gift giving to children at Christmas,” said Eggertson in a press release. “No material gifts such as toys, clothes and books will be provided.”

The program is open to families with children aged 0 to 14 only, with the application period opening on Nov. 23. Applications are available at the reception area of Salt Spring Island Community Services and online at www.ssics.ca/santas-workshop. Completed forms must be received before Dec. 4.

Eggertson said that very generous donations from the Salt Spring Toy Run and the Lions Club have allowed the program to continue under trying conditions.

“With the help of our core group of Santa’s elves we will be distributing the gift certificates by post, delivery service — if possible — or pick-up from Community Services.”

For a full description of the program, go online or to Community Services reception after Monday, Nov. 23.

Because no physical gifts will be distributed, boxes will not be set up in local stores as in the past. Monetary donations for the program would be gratefully received, however.

For more information about the program or to donate, contact Eggertson at 250-537-2658 or email weggertson@shaw.ca.