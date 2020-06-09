Canada Day fireworks show cancelled

Salt Spring’s traditional Canada Day fireworks show will not take place this year.

As explained in a statement released today, the organizing partners said they do not see how it would be possible to follow the physical distancing guidelines set out by the provincial government while holding the event.

“This was not an easy decision to make, as it will be the first time in over 25 years that the community has not held a fireworks demonstration on Canada Day, but it is the right decision for our community and our organizations at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Organizing group members are Thrifty Foods, Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue, the Salt Spring Island Chamber of Commerce, Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island, TJ Beans, West of the Moon and the Tree House Cafe.

The Canada Day Show ‘n’ Shine will also not take place, being replaced by a virtual car show, music and other events on the saltspringcruisers.com website. Local Salt Spring Cruisers members will also take a cruise around the island that day.