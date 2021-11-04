Books & Bling Sale gets rolling

Salt Spring Literacy’s traditional book and jewellery sale fundraiser is just around the corner, and donations are being accepted from today (Nov. 4) through Nov. 9.

Good-quality books and jewellery will be taken right at the Farmers’ Institute from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Rebranded as the Books & Bling sale, it runs at the Farmers’ Institute from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

“Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and our need to keep volunteers safe, we had to switch from our usual practice of holding drop-off events and sorting books during the six months before the sale,” explained Books & Bling committee co-chair Deb McGovern.

She notes that similar events in some other communities only take donations in the days preceding the sale, and Salt Spring Literacy is confident that islanders will adapt to the change and that the hall will as usual be filled with great quality books.

McGovern asks people to remember that donated books must be in good condition, and that a number of things are not accepted. Those include magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias and dictionaries, out-of-date reference books of any kind, and books that are moldy, torn or otherwise in poor shape.

For the jewellery side of Books & Bling, the amount and quality of pieces for sale is bigger and better than ever.

“Salt Spring Literacy is grateful to the community for donating over a thousand pieces of silver, designer, heirloom and costume jewellery, all of which will be affordably priced,” said Bling committee co-chair Pat Campbell. “This year, we will also showcase a dazzling collection of brand new jewellery, thanks to a generous donation from Moriah Boone, the former owner of Frankly Scarlet.”

Patrons must provide proof of vaccination and masks must be worn in the hall.