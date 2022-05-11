Blossom Picnic at Heiwa Garden on Sunday

A popular community festival returns this weekend when Salt Spring’s Japanese community presents the Blossom Picnic on Sunday, May 15.

The cross-cultural event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrating spring in the refreshed Heiwa Garden in Peace Park.

Music will include bamboo flute and koto (Japanese zither) performances. There will also be karate and kendo demonstrations, and fun activities like yo-yo water balloons, origami games and, at 12:30 p.m., a paper airplane race.

There will also be a dress-up contest — Japanese theme or cosplay — with prizes offered. People should register at the site between 11 and 11:50 a.m. Judging takes place at 12 noon.

A home-style inari sushi lunch will be available. Pre-ordering can be done by calling Mana Nakata at 250-653-0099.

The island’s Japanese Garden Society initiated the Blossom Picnic event, first held in 2011, but this year it is co-presented by the society and the Salt Spring Japanese community. It is supported by a Salt Spring Island Foundation Neighbourhood Small Grant.