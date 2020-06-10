ASK Salt Spring moves to the meadow

BY GAYLE BAKER

DRIFTWOOD CONTRIBUTOR

Tired of Zooming about? Beginning this Friday, June 12, ASK Salt Spring will be welcoming islanders to socially distanced gatherings in the United Church Meadow every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the summer.

This week, our Capital Regional District director Gary Holman will be our special guest, welcoming all to ask questions and participate in lively conversations about the issues that matter most to us. As the CRD has recently taken over management of the meadow, committed to making this charming park a village centre again, his presence at our first gathering there is a meaningful coincidence.

Chairs will be provided; bring your favourite beverage and sweaters and/or sun hats. Events will be postponed if it is raining.

No time to sit in the meadow? Send your questions to asksaltspring@gmail.com.

For more on this story, see the June 10, 2020 issue of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper, or subscribe online.