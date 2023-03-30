Island Health launches mental health/substance use resource phone number 

Island Health announced a new centralized phone number this week, to access a broad array of community-based services focused on mental health and substance use.

The Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) Service Link helps people throughout the Island Health region to connect with services in their community and get related information. Anyone can phone 1-888-885-8824 seven days a week to speak directly with a call taker.

Health care plays a crucial role in connecting people who use substances with the resources they need to achieve better health outcomes, according to Island Health; the service helps people navigate and connect to the right resources — including harm reduction services, drug-poisoning prevention, addiction medicine (opioid agonist therapy, prescribed safer supply and other medication options), withdrawal management, and treatment and recovery services.

Service Link is a navigation tool, according to Island Health. Call takers are not trained to provide emotional support or crisis intervention. If you are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, please call the Vancouver Island Crisis Line, available 24/7: 1-888-494-3888.