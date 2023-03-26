Info session for potential LCC candidates set for Thursday

People interested in possibly running for a position on the new Salt Spring Island Local Community Commission (LCC) are invited to attend a virtual candidate information session set for Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m.

The session led by Capital Regional District reps will provide an overview of the LCC’s roles and responsibilities, remuneration, time commitment and other details. People are asked to register for the session and get the link by sending an email to elections@crd.bc.ca.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens aged 18 and older on general voting day (May 27, 2023) and residents of British Columba for at least six months immediately before filing nomination documents. The nomination period begins on Tuesday, April 11 at 9 a.m. and ends on Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

Four commissioners are needed for the LCC.

More information about the LCC is available at crd.bc.ca/ssi-vote.