August 3, 2023
Hann, Robert“Bob” Edward

April 6, 1940 – July 2, 2023

On Sunday, July 2nd, Bob Hann passed away at Lady Minto Hospital. He was 83.
Bob was born in Christchurch, Dorset, during WWII, the younger of two sons. As a child he sang boy soprano in the choir of the Christchurch Priory and worked as a professional singer. At 14, he was sent to pre-sea training on the unheated, Victorian-era ship, The Mercury, where, in winter, it was so cold that cadets’ hammocks would often freeze. Along with his nautical training, he also performed lead roles in musicals such as Gilbert & Sullivan’s, Patience. At 17 he joined the Merchant Marines, sailing to ports around England and abroad, such as Hamburg, Sydney, Lima, and Hong Kong. He met his wife, Lavinia, at a dance in Brockenhurst, Hampshire, while on shore leave at age 23; they married in 1964 and emigrated to Canada in 1966.


Life in the new world was good: Bob found work as an accountant for Fruehauf Trailers, bought a house in the Toronto suburbs, and welcomed his first child, a daughter, Joelle. In 1975, the family moved to Victoria, where his son, William, was born, and then settled on Saltspring. Bob worked for the B.C. Ferries starting as a deck officer in 1975 and retiring as Master Captain in 2001.


Music was always playing in Bob’s house, whether the Cambridge Singers, Boston Pops or Abba. He loved golfing, fishing, woodwork, making bread, going on cruises, and watching sports. He had a keen sense of humour and justice, and appreciated a glass of scotch. He also loved to learn, teaching himself to play the organ and getting his pilot’s license so he could fly himself to work. He enjoyed his grandchildren and grieved the early death of his son, Bill, from cancer, in 2012.


Bob is survived by his wife Lavinia, daughter Joelle, daughter-in-law, Maureen, grandson Alex, granddaughter, Sammie, and two nieces in New Zealand, Deborah and Ingrid.


The family is grateful to the staff at Lady Minto for their excellent care for Bob during his last six months.


Celebration of life will be held at the Saltspring Natural Cemetery on August 8th at 2pm.

