Gymnastics group makes move to SIMS in merger with circus program

Members of the Salt Spring Gymnastics group had a busy Sunday moving equipment from their longstanding home at Fulford Community Hall to the Salt Spring Island Multi Space gymnasium.

They documented the transition with photos throughout the day, as seen in gallery images provided by Salt Spring Circus and Gymnastics.

The island’s gymnastics and circus programs have now merged and will share the space where Tsunami Circus originated as a school program.

“It was a bittersweet move,” said gymnastics and circus parent Michelle Bennett. “Fulford Hall has been the home of Salt Spring Gymnastics for many years, and thousands of island youth have trained in the hall.”

Classes began Jan. 11 and run until the end of April. Four-week workshops begin next week, and space is still available in several classes. People should visit www.ssicircusandgymnastics.com for more information and details on how to register.