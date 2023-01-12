Thursday, January 12, 2023
January 12, 2023
SEARCH
Ready to go with the loaded truck!
Sports & Recreation

Gymnastics group makes move to SIMS in merger with circus program

By Driftwood Staff

Members of the Salt Spring Gymnastics group had a busy Sunday moving equipment from their longstanding home at Fulford Community Hall to the Salt Spring Island Multi Space gymnasium.

They documented the transition with photos throughout the day, as seen in gallery images provided by Salt Spring Circus and Gymnastics.

The island’s gymnastics and circus programs have now merged and will share the space where Tsunami Circus originated as a school program.

“It was a bittersweet move,” said gymnastics and circus parent Michelle Bennett. “Fulford Hall has been the home of Salt Spring Gymnastics for many years, and thousands of island youth have trained in the hall.”

Classes began Jan. 11 and run until the end of April. Four-week workshops begin next week, and space is still available in several classes. People should visit www.ssicircusandgymnastics.com for more information and details on how to register.

Coach Sarah Robinson in the equipment storage area at Fulford Hall, where she has taught gymnastics for 9 years.
Gymnastics coaches in their new SIMS home.
SS Gymnastics gear in the SIMS gym.
Four helpers get the mat into the SIMS gym.
Putting the trampoline back together at SIMS.
Circus program costume storage area at SIMS.
Chantelle Nickel checks the rigging at SIMS.
Ready to go with the loaded truck!
Christian Stepaniuk and gymnastics coach Sarah Robinson take apart the trampoline at Fulford Hall.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

First electric school bus on Salt Spring roads

The bus fleet at Gulf Islands School District (SD64) officially began its transition to electrification after the winter break, as driver Rick Neufeld safely...

Lady Minto staff shortage startles patients

 When Salt Spring’s Lady Minto Hospital opened its doors in the summer of 1914, patients could expect one nurse on duty — and on...

Letter: Isabella Point Road damage concerning

A neighbour recently told me about the damage done to the work on Isabella Point Road because of the wind and rain at the...

Food industry experts lead Farmland Trust series workshops

SUBMITTED BY SSI FARMLAND TRUST Salt Spring Island Farmland Trust kicked off its new Knowledge Series of community seminars and workshops this past Sunday with...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
light rain
5.9 ° C
7.8 °
4.5 °
99 %
6.2kmh
100 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933