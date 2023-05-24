Guild Show runs May 24 to 28 at Mahon Hall

Mahon Hall is again the spot to see new arts and crafts as the Guild Show runs from May 24 to 28.

A show featuring Salt Spring’s five formal guilds was an event established decades ago but not maintained through the years. It was revived last year on the Easter weekend at ArtSpring and returns to Mahon Hall this year with a couple of different participants. This year work will be exhibited and for sale by members of the basketry, potters, weavers and spinners, and woodworkers guilds, the Salt Spring Printmakers Society and the Salt Spring Photography Club. The painters guild is not on this year’s roster.

The Guild Show opens at 1 p.m. on May 24, with the reception from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s then open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28.