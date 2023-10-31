Tuesday, October 31, 2023
October 31, 2023
Most cast members of the Good Company Entertainment Group's presentation of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Mahon Hall from Nov. 2 to 4 and Nov. 9 to 11. (Photo by Suzanne Rouger)
Arts & Entertainment

Good Company presents The Mousetrap

By Gail Sjuberg

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is known as the longest-running play in the world, and Salt Spring theatre fans will learn why it has endured when an island version opens on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Mahon Hall.

The Good Company Entertainment Group is presenting the play, which is directed by Suzanne Rouger and co-produced by Rouger and Karen Arney. The duo most recently brought the entertaining musical Dogs in the Moonlight to an ArtSpring audience.

Rouger says The Mousetrap is a classic British mystery, where a group of people are stuck in a snowstorm at Monkswell Manor and it becomes apparent that one of them has committed a murder.

She notes the play is both comedic and serious.

“It has serious subject matter, but sometimes it has funny moments because the characters are very eccentric.”

People will be treated to both familiar island actors and some new faces on the stage. Megan Colgan plays Mollie Rolston, Rigo Kefferputz is Giles Rolston, Carlo Locatelli is Christopher Wren and Mrs. Boyle is played by Wendy Beatty. Derrick Milton is in the role of Major Metcalf, Metta Rose will be Miss Casewell (with Chantal Pentland taking the role for one show), St. Clair McColl is Mr. Paravicini and Clifford Daniel plays Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The Mousetrap opened at The Ambassadors Theatre in London in 1952, and moved to St. Martin’s Theatre in 1974, where it continues to run, having taken a break only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Good Company production is using the original soundtrack and sound effects from the 1950s.

“So it has a vintagey kind of feel, which just really sets the mood,” said Rouger.

And there will be no doubt that this is a British play, with Ann Stewart tasked with dialogue coaching duties.

The Mousetrap runs Nov. 2 to 4 and 9 to 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Treats and refreshments will be for sale at intermission, with proceeds benefitting the Cats of Salt Spring Rescue Society.

Tickets ($25) are on sale through ArtSpring (online or in person) or at the door at Mahon Hall.

