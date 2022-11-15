GISS senior boys soccer team off to provincials; donations needed for trip costs

Gulf Islands Secondary School’s senior boys Scorpions soccer team has earned a berth at AA provincial championships after placing fourth in the Vancouver Island tournament last week.

According to coach Ciaran Ayton, GISS’ first game at St. Michaels University School in Victoria on Monday, Nov. 7 saw a 0-0 draw with Stelly’s from Saanich.

He said the next game against Mark R. Isfeld secondary from Courtenay was crucial, with both teams needing a win, or at least not a loss, to keep their hopes alive.

“One nil down at half time, the GISS boys played with commitment, skill and determination to seal a 2-1 victory and place themselves in the top two of their pool and just about on the way to provincials in Burnaby,” Ayton said in a game report.

Tuesday morning’s games were repeatedly pushed back as teams waited for Monday evening’s snow to melt, he said.

“With a short warm-up and the injuries piling up, eventual tourney winners Lambrick Park defeated GISS 2-0, but the boys had done enough against Isfeld to qualify. The game for third or fourth place against host St. Michaels University School saw more injuries and a tough loss.

Ayton said qualifying for provincials is a huge success for the team and marks the first GISS boys team appearance at that level since 2014, when the team finished eighth in B.C.

The provincial tournament will be held at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex West from Nov. 21 to 23 with 16 teams from across the province. The cost of attending provincials before food expenses is approximately $5,000: three nights accommodation, tournament entry fees, ferry fares for the players and the minibus, and fuel costs for the minibus.

Ayton invites community members to consider a donation to help reduce the cost for players and their families. The tight timeline prohibits organizing and publicizing fundraising activities.

“Lots of small amounts can make a big difference,” he said.

Donations can be e-transferred to jwilson@sd64.org with the title of Senior Boys Soccer Donation.

Cash donations can be brought to the GISS office.

“The group effort of the 21 players involved on and off the field has made for a successful season,” said Ayton. “The boys played through local league play, won north islands and competed at islands to qualify. Players will be recuperating, practising and dreaming as they prepare to represent GISS at the biggest competition of them all.”

Games will be livestreamed at https://bcss.tv/. The provincials championships website is https://bcsssc-com.webs.com/aa-provincial-championships.