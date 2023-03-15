Wednesday, March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023
SEARCH
Gord Cyr of Bee Canadian with Mason bee homes.
Island Life

Garden club welcomes bee expert Cyr

By Contributed Article

If you’re interested in improving your fruit and vegetable yields through pollinators, the Salt Spring Island Garden Club has a guest speaker for you. 

Gord Cyr will be speaking Wednesday evening, March 22 at Meaden Hall, as a guest of the club. Cyr and his family have operated their business Bee Canadian on Vancouver Island for more than 15 years, earning multiple awards for both sustainable business practices and as pollinator advocates. 

Cyr and his family raise Mason and leafcutter bees, sell bees and bee boxes, and offer a bee kit rental program that provides bees in their boxes to gardeners in the spring — and picks them up at the end of the pollination season, cleaning and storing the bees until the following season. 

“If you garden, Mason bees are strongly recommended,” said Cyr. “They will do more for you than any other single item you could purchase.” 

The presentation will include information about harvesting, storage, life cycle, parasites and best practices for providing bees a safe and successful life in your garden. Cyr will bring some samples of his bees, boxes and bee boxes for sale; anyone already wishing to order ahead can contact him directly prior to the meeting via his website masonbeecentral.com. 

Doors for next Wednesday’s meeting at Meaden Hall will open at 6:45 p.m., with social time and the opportunity to talk to Cyr and check out his display and products prior to his talk at 8 p.m. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Students glean facts about local pollinators

By ROBIN JENKINSON SPECIAL TO THE DRIFTWOOD Late winter, early spring is time to think about Mason bees, also known as blue orchard bees or BOBs....

Public eyes wanted to detect Asian giant hornets in 2021

B.C. and Washington state governments were boosting the buzz on Asian giant hornets just as spring was on the horizon last week. Officials from both...

Haitian beekeeper learns from Salt Spring trip

The dream of self-sufficiency is one step closer for Salt Spring Island-based NGO Hives for Haiti, as a Haitian beekeeper and partner in the...

Island group buzzes with activity – Photo Gallery

A Salt Spring-based non-profit group is working to promote resilience, sustainability and development by building a beekeeping and permaculture collective in Haiti. In late...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
1.9 ° C
3.8 °
-1.5 °
76 %
1kmh
20 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
7 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933