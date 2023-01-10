Wednesday, January 11, 2023
January 11, 2023
Infrastructure at Fulford ferry terminal, where a sewer upgrade project began this week.
News

Fulford terminal sewer upgrade on through May

By Driftwood Staff

A sewage facility project at Fulford will run through the next four months at the ferry terminal there, shuttering the washrooms and putting additional pressure on vehicle holding capacity. 

During a construction period that began Monday, Jan. 9 and is expected to run through Wednesday, May 24, BC Ferries said it will be replacing the Fulford Harbour terminal’s sewage treatment plant. Portable washrooms will be available until construction completes, according to BC Ferries, while the terminal’s washroom facilities remain closed. 

In addition, to facilitate construction activities, there will be a “slight reduction” to terminal vehicle holding capacity, according to officials; traffic control will be in place to manage overflow onto the roadways as required. 

“Drivers and customers are asked to follow the direction of staff, signage and traffic control employees,” said BC Ferries, “and are encouraged to arrive at the terminal earlier than usual for their intended sailing when travelling as a foot passenger.” 

A service notice also advised that construction equipment involved in the replacement project may increase normal sound levels within the terminal area. BC Ferries said it would make “all efforts” to minimize noise for its neighbours, and that work would only be completed during daylight hours. 

