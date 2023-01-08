Firefighters extinguish car and garage fire

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 479 Horel Rd. on Sunday at 10:32 a.m.

According to a SSIFR press release, upon arrival crews found a fully involved, two-story double garage as well as a vehicle on fire in front of the structure. Multiple lines were used to contain the fire to the building of origin and protect the adjacent home.

Ten fire apparatus, and 22 firefighters responded to the scene and approximately 6,000 gallons of water was shuttled from the Beddis water system.

The fire was confined, extinguished and over-hauled in five hours with a minor injury to one firefighter.

“Unfortunately, the garage was a total loss, and the upstairs was unoccupied at the time of the fire,” said fire chief Jamie Holmes.

“The fire is currently under investigation but does not look suspicious at this time,” he stated.

“We would like to thank RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro for their assistance with the emergency scene and ensuring our members’ safety.”