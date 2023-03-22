Wednesday, March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023
Preliminary drawing of the new Ganges Fire Hall set for construction on Lower Ganges Road following last summer's referendum that saw fire district ratepayers provide borrowing approval. The architecture and construction management contracts have now been awarded.
News

Fire district chooses hall architecture and construction management firms

By Driftwood Staff

Important steps to build Salt Spring’s new fire hall have been taken, with architecture and construction management contracts awarded by the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD).

Johnson Davidson Architecture and MKM Projects Ltd. were the successful contract bidders, submitting the most competitive proposals and having extensive experience in their fields.

Based in B.C., Johnson Davidson Architecture is known throughout western Canada for designing fire halls — with more than 50 in their portfolio — along with other community-focused and healthcare facility projects.

“Johnson Davidson was chosen by the project steering committee, on behalf of the board of trustees, after an extensive review of nine bids received,” explains a SSIFPD press release.

MKM Projects Ltd. of Qualicum Beach, who had the most competitive of four bids received, will handle the subsequent tendering of local contracts for trades as the construction process gets underway later in 2023. MKM has recent experience with the construction of the Cumberland Fire Hall, which was completed under budget and on time in pandemic conditions.

Other pre-construction work is proceeding smoothly, says the district, with floor plans updated and revised, and procurement and financing arrangements extensively explored.

Rodney Dieleman, chief administrative officer of SSIFR, noted that although the project is in its early stages, it is presently on time and on budget.

“Some of the identified challenges facing the project that we are watching closely are possible supply chain shortages, inflation on materials and goods, and increasing financing costs due to interest rates. The project steering committee is working closely with the contracted consultants and the board of trustees to ensure the project remains on track and on schedule.”

The chosen consultants will be preparing a construction schedule in the coming weeks with construction costing and tendering to be complete in late summer of 2023.

Trustee Elections & AGM

In other fire district news, the nomination period for candidates to fill three seats on the SSIFPD board runs from Thursday, March 23 to Thursday, April 6. Information about the process and the required documents are available at the Ganges Fire Hall or by contacting returning officer Anthony Kennedy: anthonykennedy10@shaw.ca or 250-537-8815. The election will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Ganges Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an advance poll on Wednesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information about voter qualifications is available at the Ganges Fire Hall or in advertisements published in the Driftwood newspaper.

At Monday night’s trustees meeting, board chair Rollie Cook said he intended to run for a seat again, as did multi-term trustee Mary Lynn Hetherington.

The district’s annual general meeting has also been set. It will be at Lions Hall on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

