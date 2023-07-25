Wednesday, July 26, 2023
July 26, 2023
Salt Spring Island Girls Fastpitch U17 team and coaches with a banner acknowledging sponsors who helped them attend provincial championships earlier this month.
Sports & Recreation

Fastpitch team earns fifth spot at provincials

By Driftwood Staff

The Salt Spring Island Girls Fastpitch U17 team had an exciting experience at provincial playoffs in Maple Ridge on the July 7-9 weekend, coming home with fifth-place honours.

In the initial round-robin phase, Salt Spring won three of their four games to advance them to the top-eight gold bracket in the playoffs. Their one loss in the round robin was a close game and only by one run. 

According to head coach Bruce Dunbar, the girls started off the playoffs with a game against Enderby Storm, who they did beat in the round-robin game, but unfortunately could not win against the second time.

Salt Spring came back Sunday morning to face the New West Royals in a hard-fought battle to take another win, and ended in fifth place out of the 16 best teams in the province .

“The next game started right away against the West Kootenay Rebels,” said Dunbar. “They played a great game against one of the best teams and had the lead by four runs in the last inning. The Rebels, though, were hitting hard in their last at bat and scored the five runs they needed to take the win.”

Dunbar added: “These girls are very special to everyone who supports this team — and especially to me as their coach — as well as to this Salt Spring community. They played with heart and determination and never gave in and most certainly never gave up.”

Dunbar thanked community sponsors who made playing in the tournament possible, as well as coaches Lyall Ruehlen, Nigel Hopp and Ryan Hunwicks, and all the parents who came along.

“Most of all, thanks to the players who gave it their all in every game they played, at every practice they attended and their winning attitude on and off the diamond. We went to play a sport and represent our community, and we did that like true champions.”

