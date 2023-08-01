Eleanor Beverley (Bev) Meyer – nee Smith

July 12, 1926 – June 2, 2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, whom Our Lord called home on June 2nd at the age of 96.



There are not enough words to express how truly blessed we are to have had such an amazing mother, and how deeply we miss her. Our hearts are heavy, but we take comfort in knowing that one day we will all be together again in God’s beautiful Kingdom. As mum used to say, “I’ll go on ahead and get things ready for you.” A devoted mother right until the end and on into eternity.



Mum is reunited in heaven with her loving grandparents, parents, brother Stuart, husband George, daughter Verna, and grandsons Christian and Stephen. She is survived by her 5 children, Paul, Ilona, Teresa, Stuart, and Sheila. Along with 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on August 19th at 1:00pm. A small reception will follow downstairs at the parish. To all who so kindly prayed for our sweet mum, thank you! We are truly grateful.