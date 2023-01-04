Thursday, January 5, 2023
January 5, 2023
SEARCH
Opinion

Editorial: The latest scoop on the island’s poop

By Driftwood Staff

When a problem is out of sight it is easily out of mind.

That’s certainly the case with Salt Spring’s “poop problem” and the Burgoyne septage facility operated by the Capital Regional District (CRD).

For the past five years Mary Richardson has chaired the commission that makes decisions about the Burgoyne facility’s operation. It has the longest name of all the local commissions: the Salt Spring Island Liquid Waste Disposal Local Services Commission. Also long is the Burgoyne facility’s unfortunate history of not operating properly and/or referendum funds not solving problems voters assumed would be addressed when they approved borrowing for infrastructure improvements at the site. That occurred with referendums held in both 1993 and 2008.

But Richardson feels the commission’s most recent decision, to have the CRD hire a consultant to examine affordable ways to at least dewater the septage on-island rather than truck the whole works off the island for treatment is a step in the right direction. The hope is that a consultant will examine innovative, lower-cost options scaled for Salt Spring’s needs and the Burgoyne site.

The 2022 liquid waste service’s million-dollar operating budget included about $600,000 to pay Coast Environmental to truck the waste — which is 98 per cent water — to a treatment facility off island, where it is made into a Class-A biosolid used for fertilizing purposes.

The liquid waste commission would ideally like to be able to create and use those biosolid products on Salt Spring, eliminating the need for any trucking of waste off the island. But Richardson says the CRD prohibits their use in its region, which is not the case in the rest of B.C. or Canada. That is perhaps a policy that should be re-examined by the CRD and changed. Until then, just reducing the volume of septage that must be trucked to a Vancouver Island treatment facility would be a huge improvement.

While past history makes it difficult to have faith that the Burgoyne septic site can operate as envisioned, the beginning of a new year is an ideal time to be optimistic. We hope the options analysis comes up with some workable solutions for Salt Spring’s longstanding liquid waste problem.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Liquid waste commission aims to reduce trucking costs and impacts

The commission charged with making decisions about how Salt Spring’s liquid waste is handled is hoping to find a less wasteful and more environmentally...

Groups and individuals benefit from Salt Spring Arts grants

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS Salt Spring Arts has announced the successful applicants for its fall 2022 grants and awards funding cycle, along with the...

Volunteers and community members make the season bright for kids

SUBMITTED BY SANTA’S WORKSHOP Santa’s Workshop 2022 was a huge success this year with many very positive changes made. Some 71 families and 127 children were...

Sneakers prepare for season with Prediction Run food bank fundraiser

BY SUSAN GORDON Special to the Driftwood Saturday, Dec. 10 saw the annual running of the Sneakers Prediction Run event, a non-race in which participants predict...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
light rain
4.4 ° C
6.8 °
1.2 °
84 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933