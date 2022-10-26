Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 27, 2022
SEARCH
Opinion

Editorial: No time to let up

By Driftwood Staff

Seeing the MV Quinitsa pull into Vesuvius Bay for the next six weeks might bring back some unpleasant memories for Salt Spring ferry riders — perhaps reminding them of the days of the first huge overloads in 2019. 

Three years ago now, when BC Ferries brought the 44-vehicle-capacity “small boat” in to replace the 55-year-old Howe Sound Queen, somehow thinking and trying to convince the community that the Quinitsa would be a long-term replacement for Route 6 between Vesuvius and Crofton.

But as ridership increased — and stubbornly refused to ebb in traditionally slower winter months — islanders rightfully voiced their displeasure watching traffic back up into Vesuvius, delaying passengers and snarling neighbourhoods. Sailing waits for both Route 6 and the Fulford-Swarz Bay Route 4 were nothing new for summer travellers, but the lineups created dangerous situations on narrow roads. And as things worsened, it became clear we were in danger of seeing this become the year-round “normal” for our island 

Salt Springers, fortunately, spoke up. In the process of finding solutions to our ferry woes, our community would find its voice — through advocacy groups like the Fix for Route 6, our tireless Salt Spring Island Ferry Advisory Committee, and residents giving their input through feedback forms and emails. We now see a result: a path forward with the “Performance Term Six” submission, BC Ferries’ “wish list” to ease pressure on our roadways and residents. 

As BC Ferries sends its planning priorities for the coming years to the BC Ferries Commission — asking for two new Island Class ferries year-round for Route 6, and to bolster the Skeena Queen with the Quinsam during peak summer months on Route 4 — we feel this submission is a solid first step toward addressing our growing needs. But it is by any measure only the beginning; our community must keep up the pressure for these changes to remain a priority. 

Salt Spring’s reputation is not one of keeping our opinions to ourselves. In this case particularly, we feel that’s a prescription for success. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Cookie-tin samurai aims to inspire recyclers

“You’ll laugh,” said artist Karen Leonard. “But it was the Tom Cruise movie!”  Leonard is chuckling to herself, describing the inspiration of the 2003 movie...

Toxic drug deaths spur community discussion on mental health, addiction

A frontline harm-reduction worker on Salt Spring says the death of three people on the island due to drug toxicity within 10 days is indicative of the increasingly dangerous street drug supply.

Macbeth set to enchant Salt Spring audiences

ExitStageLeft Productions and Graffiti Theatre are presenting Shakespeare's Macbeth at the Salt Spring Farmers' Institute beginning on the Oct. 28 weekend.

Viewpoint: BC Ferries proposals endorsed

The Salt Spring Island Ferry Advisory Committee (SSIFAC) is in broad agreement with the thrust and the details of the BC Ferries Submission to the Commissioners for PT6. We endorse in general the BCF “commitment to service” in the form of such proposals as: the enhanced movement of passengers and freight throughout the routes; the reduction of the impact of the marine traffic on the marine environment and marine wildlife; and the ongoing push for fuel efficiencies. We also recognize that these efforts will be ongoing well beyond the scope of PT6.

Weather

Salt Spring Island
light intensity shower rain
6.9 ° C
8.1 °
5.6 °
93 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933