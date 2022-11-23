Wednesday, November 23, 2022
November 23, 2022
SEARCH
Constantinople musicians and Cappella Mariana vocalists, who will perform at ArtSpring Nov. 30. (Photo by Petra Hajska)
Arts & Entertainment

East meets West in Harant odyssey 

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

The life journey of the Czech nobleman, traveller, humanist, soldier, writer and composer Kryštof Harant from Polžice and Bezdružice ended prematurely in the Old Town Square in Prague June 21, 1621, when he was executed for participating in the Protestant Bohemian Revolt.

As an unfortunate consequence, Harant’s artistic legacy was largely lost or rendered incomplete. Today, two internationally renowned ensembles, Constantinople and Cappella Mariana, collaborate to present his surviving compositions and introduce audiences to his literary tradition: his record of a unique trip to the Middle East which he chronicled in his book Journey from Bohemia to the Holy Land, by way of Venice and the Sea published in 1608. 

Harant’s colourful, atmospheric work, narrated by Bill Richardson, will lead listeners on a musical journey to the exotic lands of Cyprus, Jerusalem, Sinai, and Cairo, immersing people in the music of those cultures as he himself had heard it.

“The Odyssey is like a beacon which will act as a guide for both ensembles — a geographical, historical, cultural, and inner voyage of discovery to distant horizons,” says Vojtěch Semerád, director of Cappella Mariana.

Inspired by the ancient city illuminating the East and West, Constantinople was founded in 2001 in Montreal by its artistic director Kiya Tabassian. Over the course of the decade, Constantinople has created nearly 50 works and travelled to more than 263 cities in 55 countries. 

Cappella Mariana was founded in 2008, receiving acclaim from the public and critics alike, as one of the few vocal ensembles focussing on the interpretation of high vocal polyphony, especially from Italian, Flemish and English Renaissance sources. 

Salt Springers will of course recognize Bill Richardson as long-time CBC radio broadcaster, author of the beloved Bachelor Brothers’ Bed and Breakfast, and regular fundraiser on Knowledge Network.

Tickets are now on sale at ArtSpring for the Wednesday, Nov. 30 performance at 7:30 p.m., in which the evocative “intertwining of the Occident and the Orient” will conjure up an unforgettable cross-cultural tale from the recovered pages of history.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Canadian music legends explored in two films 

SUBMITTED BY SS FILM FESTIVAL SOCIETY   Two legendary Canadian music icons are featured in the Salt Spring Film Festival’s “Best of the Fests” monthly film...

Michael Weiss jazz quartet comes to ArtSpring

azz fans on Salt Spring are in for a serious treat with the much-anticipated appearance of legendary NYC jazz pianist, composer, educator and band leader Michael Weiss on the ArtSpring stage Nov. 24.

Woodwind quintet from Québec ready to thrill at ArtSpring

The Montreal musical ensemble Pentaèdre — which is a French nod to the words “polyhydron,” “penta” or “five faces” — indeed features five talented...

Creative First Nations Tale Appeals to Young and Young at Heart

The young and young at heart are invited to visit the Kwantlen First Nation village of Squa’lets and its tale of Th’owxiya, an old and powerful spirit that inhabits a feast dish of tempting, beautiful foods from around the world when Axis Theatre visits ArtSpring on Nov. 9.

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
6.5 ° C
7.7 °
5.1 °
97 %
2kmh
100 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
3 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933