Drake Road supportive housing project updated

The discovery of a vulnerable riparian area at 161 Drake Road was the first of several surprises for BC Housing planners, according to representatives hosting a community meeting last week.

And as the agency’s delays and challenges were outlined for Zoom meeting attendees, islanders seemed politely incredulous that planners for the 28-unit supportive housing project there hadn’t anticipated some issues earlier.

In January, BC Housing — and then-Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby — touted the fast tracking of the project, to support and house people experiencing or at risk of homelessness on Salt Spring Island. The province used its authority under the Interpretation Act — commonly known as “statutory immunity” — to bypass the local zoning process, predicted an opening date for the facility in late summer, and announced construction would begin “within weeks.”

Some 45 weeks later, BC Housing representatives agreed progress — measured, so far, by the clearing of some blackberry bushes — had been slow. Asked why it was taking so long, and whether “due diligence” had been completed, BC Housing development manager Kirsten Baillie characterized that step as “the phase that we’re wrapping up now.”

“We’ve hired a biologist to work with us through the environmental assessment,” said Baillie. “We’ve hired an arbourist to look at tree protection and wind hazards, and what trees can stay and need to go in order to make sure the slope is secure — and also to be respectful of any birds that may be nesting or will be nesting in the springtime.”

That work has taken longer than expected, admitted Baillie. “And to be honest, the site’s proven more complicated than we anticipated.”

The more extensive environmental assessment, along with perennial Salt Spring issues such as road access, stormwater drainage and adequate drinking water have been the source of delays, she said, adding BC Housing had more than 30 people currently working on the project.

“We do anticipate construction of the supportive housing starting sometime in 2023,” said Baillie. “I’m hopeful it’ll be spring 2023.”

At the meeting, BC Housing presented a draft design and site plan for the project, which envisioned two storeys of studio units set at an angle off the road — following the slope of the land, according to planners — along with an outdoor amenity space and a modest amount of landscaping. Builders intend to leave not only the riparian stream area through the property wooded, but also the natural trees and shrubs along Drake Road. Situating the building at the front of the 5.5-acre property — owned by the Capital Regional District (CRD) but leased for the next 60 years by BC Housing — will allow an option to build additional units further up, although Baillie said there were currently no plans to expand into that section.

In addition to asking about delays, meeting participants questioned whether there were enough units set aside for residents who may have difficulty with stairs — there are six or seven in the current plan, Baillie said — and whether the seven planned parking stalls would be sufficient to keep residents and guests from parking along the narrow street.

Concerns about worsening stormwater drainage were met with assurances that the issue was being carefully considered by civil engineers.

“As you know, some of the challenges are that there’s not a consistent culvert system along Drake Road. It’s wide, then it narrows, and then it’s wide again,” said Baillie. “I think that’s the role of Islands Trust and CRD, to work on the infrastructure on Salt Spring Island; I’m happy to work with those agencies, but I certainly don’t feel this development can take on stormwater management [all] along Drake Road. We will absolutely manage the water that comes off the site.”

CRD director Gary Holman pointed out neither Islands Trust nor CRD maintain roadways on Salt Spring, but rather that Drake Road’s culverts fall within the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) rights-of-way.

“We don’t own our roads here,” said Holman. “That’s MoTI. We can talk about coordinating with them.”

Looking ahead, officials said they were receiving proposals from organizations interested in eventually operating the facility, and supportive housing advisor Lois Gabitous said there was still “a lot of flexibility” on management policies for things like pets and number of staff needed.

“It’s part of the reason we’re a little bit vague right now,” said Gabitous, “because we want to wait until we have the operator named.”

BC Housing did not specify which community partners would work with BC Housing to determine eligibility to live in the units, described as being intended for Salt Spring Island residents.

“So far those partners have been identified from four different community-serving agencies,” said Gabitous, “as well as the Ministry of Social Development, and Island Health. Together those six agencies would get together to determine what’s important to you as a community.”

Gabitous said typical metrics used are length of time in the community, whether someone is fleeing violence, a member of the Indigenous community, or coming out of foster care; but ultimately, she said, it would be “local experts” working with social service agencies who would make those decisions. She added that being a local resident tended to land high on the list.

“Usually, communities come together and really prioritize those folks who have been in need in their community already,” said Gabitous.