DODDS, Robert John Michael (Bob)

August 2, 1942 – August 5, 2023

Born August 2, 1942, in Victoria, BC Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 5, 2023, in Victoria. Beloved eldest son of the late Robert and C. Dorothy Dodds of Salt Spring Island, BC. Predeceased by his eldest sister Marie (Dance) (Win) Skretka (Ed). Survived by his wife of 58 years Joyce; children Daniel (Nicole) and Denise; sisters Donna Dodds, Valerie Gustafson (Al), Lynn Koett (Gary); brother L. Mark Dodds (Jan); grandchildren Madelyn, Elyse, Dylan and Jack; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Bob was an expert heavy-duty mechanic in the Royal Canadian Air Force and oil sands industry and bison farmer in Alberta. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Island View Place Care for the care Bob received over the last year, and to his siblings and their spouses for their ongoing love and support.



A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:00pm with a reception thereafter. The interment will be held at St Mark’s north cemetery on Salt Spring Island on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 3:30pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Tributes, if desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (heartandstroke.ca).

