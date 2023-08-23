Thursday, August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023
SEARCH
Obituaries

DODDS, Robert John Michael (Bob)

August 2, 1942 – August 5, 2023

Born August 2, 1942, in Victoria, BC Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 5, 2023, in Victoria. Beloved eldest son of the late Robert and C. Dorothy Dodds of Salt Spring Island, BC. Predeceased by his eldest sister Marie (Dance) (Win) Skretka (Ed). Survived by his wife of 58 years Joyce; children Daniel (Nicole) and Denise; sisters Donna Dodds, Valerie Gustafson (Al), Lynn Koett (Gary); brother L. Mark Dodds (Jan); grandchildren Madelyn, Elyse, Dylan and Jack; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.


Bob was an expert heavy-duty mechanic in the Royal Canadian Air Force and oil sands industry and bison farmer in Alberta. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Island View Place Care for the care Bob received over the last year, and to his siblings and their spouses for their ongoing love and support.


A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:00pm with a reception thereafter. The interment will be held at St Mark’s north cemetery on Salt Spring Island on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 3:30pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Tributes, if desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (heartandstroke.ca).

Condolences may be offered to the family at: mccallgardens.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More obituaries

Merke, David Lyle

December 18, 1946 - August 10, 2023 All that we love deeply, becomes part of us….

JAMES, Nancy Rennie

1925 – 2023 Nancy Rennie James passed away on 20 June 2023, at Lady Minto Hospital, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia.Nancy was born in Chicago...

PHELAN, DANIEL D.

Daniel D. Phelan of Salt Spring Island B.C. died in his 93rd 2023,(August 5th,) at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his...

PEDERSEN, Anton (Tony)Kristian

Feb 04, 1920 – July 30, 2023 *103 yearsAs kind as he was gentle. Tony Pedersen was born on his great grandfather’s farm in Denmark...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
clear sky
11.7 ° C
14.1 °
9.3 °
96 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
23 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933