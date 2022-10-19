Diverse arts opportunities offered by Salt Spring Arts

Salt Spring Arts currently has multiple opportunities open that could help people develop their arts projects and careers, but with the submission deadline looming, interested bodies will need to get their applications in by the end of this month.

The community arts council has five separate exciting calls to artists underway that all have an application deadline of Oct. 31. The opportunities themselves are wide ranging in scope.

Below is a brief summary of each program or award currently on offer:

• Artcraft Winter. The arts council states this is Salt Spring’s ultimate Christmas craft fair, beating out all others in terms of duration, location and quality control. Participation in the annual show and sale at Mahon Hall provides southern Gulf Islanders with the opportunity to sell their handcrafted goods and fine artwork for four weeks straight leading up to Christmas. Artcraft artists who have been juried into the summer show and other artists who haven’t gone through the jury but have been approved by the Artcraft manager are eligible to register.

• Project Grants. Grants are awarded to assist groups and individuals undertake projects of cultural benefit to the community. The program seeks to catalyze new artistic approaches and collaborations and facilitate the public presentation of those initiatives. While not a condition of eligibility, applicants are encouraged to use Mahon Hall as the venue for their events. Applicants must be based on Salt Spring and be members of Salt Spring Arts.

• Susan Benson Award. This fund was established by Susan Benson to respond to her knowledge of the historical and continuing unique challenges faced by female visual artists, especially in regard to material expenses related to creating and exhibiting works and generally being recognized. Established as a limited-term donor-directed fund, this grant is available to visual artists living on Salt Spring. Preference will be given to support female artists, but all island-based artists are eligible.

• Guest Curator. Salt Spring Arts is seeking a guest curator for the 2024 Spring Art Show. Since 2007, a curated anchor exhibit of fine art and contemporary works by artists from the Southern Gulf Islands has been held each spring at Mahon Hall. During the 10-day event, Mahon Hall also hosts a variety of public events that showcase the fine and performing arts and that complement the theme of that year’s exhibition. The curator is responsible for creating the parameters of the show and all aspects of the exhibit. An honorarium of $2,000 is included.

• Artist in Residence. Islanders are invited to share this call widely with artist friends living in other communities, near or far. Open to both Canadians and to people from anywhere else in the world, this program gives art professionals the creative space to focus on developing work. The successful applicant will receive six weeks’ accommodation and studio use on Salt Spring, from March 18 to April 30, 2023. The artist will also receive a $1,000 honorarium. The award requires a community engagement component such hosting an open studio, a demonstration or a performance.

For more information and the online application forms, visit the Calls page at saltspringarts.com. All forms will be closed after Oct. 31.