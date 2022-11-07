DICKIE PELLET, Elizabeth (Bettie)

Jan. 20, 1922 ~ Oct. 6, 2022

Bettie was famous on Saltspring as a founding (and ending) member of the Puppy Club that met almost every morning at TJ Beans and will also be remembered as a long serving member of the Garden Club executive as well as an early member of the board of ArtSpring. Her beautiful garden was featured in many garden tours.

She was born in Santa Maria, California and grew up in Long Beach and in 1942 married Bob Pellett. After WWII she obtained a Master’s Degree in American History and English from what became the Univ. of California and started her career in education. Teaching was her calling which you knew as she was constantly in coaching and cheerleading mode to almost everyone around her. Curriculum development and politics were of particular interest to her. Roosevelt was the first president she voted for and at her passing she was an active member of a Democratic Club in California. Becoming a Canadian citizen was a source of great pride to her. Learning, as well as teaching, motivated her to keep reading. She was an early iPad user and an enthusiastic buyer of books on many topics.

In 1989 she moved to the island to support her sister Dorothy who was ill, liked it and stayed.

Left to mourn are many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in early December.