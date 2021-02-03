Weekly Covid Report – Gulf Islands and Southern Vancouver Island

Prepared by CURT FIRESTONE & STAN DERELIAN

For this week, the number of new COVID-19 cases for the Gulf Islands and immediate surrounding area remains relatively constant.

What is of concern is the area from Duncan north towards Nanaimo; an area where many Salt Springers travel for services. From Jan. 1 to 28, this area had 435 new COVID cases. This is a 110 per cent increase over the entire 2020 year.

We will continue to watch it. Keep your distances, and your masks on!

NOTE: Click on the image at the top of the page to see the full chart.