Weekly COVID report – Gulf Islands and Southern Vancouver Island

PREPARED BY STAN DERELIAN & CURT FIRESTONE

In the four weeks ending Feb. 20, there has been only one active COVID-19 case in the Southern Gulf Islands. Throughout the same four weeks, the total number of cases in B.C. has continued to grow. On Vancouver Island, the regions stretching from Duncan through Nanaimo and north to Campbell River are currently of concern.

Remember: COVID is a bear, don’t let it catch you. Social distancing, staying local, wearing masks and hand washing are critical protections as we await vaccinations for everyone.

(Click on the image to see the full list of data.)