Weekly COVID Report – Gulf Islands and Southern Vancouver Island

PREPARED BY CURT FIRESTONE & STAN DERELIAN

For the past three weeks, the absence of active COVID-19 cases on the Southern Gulf Islands has been very welcomed.

Unfortunately, the chart above shows that the number of active cases has increased in the Chemainus to Nanaimo corridor. We also wish to share with you that Whistler has become a high risk area; just in case you are considering a ski trip. If you are considering leaving Salt Spring Island, please pay careful attention to the COVID levels in the area you plan to visit. Protect your health and the health of our Salt Spring family.

Note: Click on the image at the top of the page to see the full chart.