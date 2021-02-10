Weekly COVID report – Gulf Islands and Southern Vancouver Island

Prepared by CURT FIRESTONE & STAN DERELIAN

For the past two weeks, the absence of active COVID-19 cases on the Southern Gulf Islands has been very welcomed. Unfortunately, the same can not be said for the close by areas on Vancouver Island where many Salt Springers travel for services.

The chart above shows that while the number of active cases declined by 24 in the Duncan to Nanaimo corridor, the number increased in the Saanich Peninsula to Port Renfrew corridor by 30 more active cases.

Salt Springers’ excellent public health practices are paying dividends. Always maintain two-metre minimum social distancing, wearing your masks while in indoor public spaces, and staying on island. Protect your health and the health of our Salt Spring family.

NOTE: Click on the image at the top of the page to see the full chart.