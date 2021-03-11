Vaccine registration moved ahead for 85+ group

British Columbia residents who were born in 1936 or earlier have been moved ahead on the schedule to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and can start accessing the call centre today, Thursday, March 11, at 12 noon.

The call period for the 85+ group was scheduled to open on March 22, but good progress on the first cohort of 90+ residents and Indigenous people over age 65 has allowed the province to speed up the process.

Salt Spring vaccinations for the oldest cohorts are scheduled to take place at the public health unit office at 160 Fulford-Ganges Rd. in Ganges from March 15 to April 15. Some islanders who were booking appointments on behalf of older relatives earlier this week received the wrong information from call centre employees, however, and were given dates either later in the timeline or in other communities.

Wendy Milton was trying to register her mother, who is over 90 years old, for the first week of vaccinations starting on March 15 as directed for that age group. She was told the appointment would take place during the first week of April at ArtSpring. Milton said she also knows of a 99-year-old islander who was given an appointment in Duncan.

Island Health media relations director Dominic Abassi has confirmed the public health unit is the correct location for the early groups. He said some call centre employees did not have the right information in front of them when phone lines opened on Monday, but that problem has now been rectified.

Island Health was able to assist Milton and others to rebook vaccinations without going through the long process with the call centre a second time.

Clinic dates and call centre booking periods for most communities are aligned across the province as a whole, rather than differing by health authority. Current direction is that people calling for the 85+ group should call between today at noon and through to March 21, with vaccinations starting on March 22. The Island Health call centre number is 1-833-348-4787.

Appointments for the 80+ group can be registered through the call centre beginning March 22, with those immunizations taking place in the week of March 29. People in the next descending age categories will be given information on their timeline in the coming weeks.

For communities that have under 4,000 residents and have challenges with accessibility, health authorities will take a whole community approach to immunization. The entire adult population of the community will have the opportunity to be vaccinated during one or two health authority visits. Galiano, Mayne, the Penders and Saturna islands have been identified for this program, with more information coming soon about April clinic dates and locations.