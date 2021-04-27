Vaccine clinic signs vandalized

Salt Spring RCMP are investigating vandalism to COVID-19 immunization clinic signs in Ganges.

According to an RCMP press release, several signs were spray-painted with different messages overnight on April 23 and reported to police the following day.

“Whether this mischief was meant to be a nuisance, a political statement or otherwise is irrelevant,” stated Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander Clive Seabrook. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and this mischief is 100 per cent unnecessary. I’m proud to stand alongside the health care professionals who are working very hard here for the residents on Salt Spring.”

Salt Spring RCMP members continue to following up on several leads to determine who caused the mischief.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the detachment at 250-537-5555.