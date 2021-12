Data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday evening indicates that only two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Southern Gulf Islands from Nov. 21-27.

The number is the lowest recorded since the beginning of August when there were zero cases. The largest one-week number was 24, reported in the Oct. 10-16 period.

Click on the above chart to see all of the regional numbers for the past month.

Source maps can be accessed here.