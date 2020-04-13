Staying the course

BY LADY MINTO HOSPITAL MEDICAL STAFF ASSOCIATION

There is not much new to report today, which is wonderful. This is a case where boring is good. Unfortunately, all of us need to continue with what we are doing — social distancing and hand washing in particular.

As the days and weeks go by, new technologies are starting to emerge for diagnosing the virus, new treatments are being trialled, and vaccines tested. Canada is sourcing, purchasing, and ensuring arrival of personal protective gear for those who need it. All of this means fewer deaths.

While we appreciate all the thanks being sent our way, we also want to thank everyone in the community who is doing their part. Businesses have stepped up to ensure their customers can be safe, and workers put themselves on the front line to make sure we all have access to groceries and other essentials.

Please continue to enjoy the beautiful weather responsibly.