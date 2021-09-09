Seven COVID cases in Gulf Islands

The most recent data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control indicates seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.

That follows four new cases reported on the islands in the previous week.

The BCCDC and Island Health will not provide island-specific data.

Due to rising case numbers and requests from the public, we will be reinstating the weekly four-week COVID data chart initiated by island residents Curt Firestone and Stan Derelian last winter.

This chart is missing data from one of the last four weeks but does indicate the trend in both the Gulf Islands and the region since the beginning of August.

Click on the chart to see the full view.