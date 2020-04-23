Salt Spring residents can now self refer for COVID-19 testing

April 23 – Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association – Covid-19 Update

As most people know, there are COVID-19 outbreaks around the province, including one on a small island off the northern part of Vancouver Island. While B.C. has done incredibly well under Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidance, these outbreaks tell us that the risk is still very real and present.

At Lady Minto we are looking at ways to restart endoscopies, minor procedures and non-urgent lab work while keeping staff and patients safe and minimizing the use of personal protective gear. Please be patient while we work out the best processes for these procedures.

As we try to better understand the burden of disease in the community, there is now the opportunity for anyone in the community to self refer for COVID-19 testing. If you have symptoms and feel you should be tested, please call 811 and they will arrange an appointment for you at Lady Minto. Please do not just show up and please understand that the test is meaningless if you do not have symptoms. Please use this resource wisely.

Finally, thank you to everyone for refraining from coming to the Emergency Room with minor ailments. If you have an emergency, please come to Lady Minto. We are here to help you. For minor matters and chronic conditions, your family doctor is available and ready to help you. All the physicians on Salt Spring are taking phone calls and arranging to see in person those patients who need to be seen. Virtual care is the new normal and will be with us for the foreseeable future, so please do not delay getting help thinking that in a few weeks things will be easier or different.