Salt Spring Foundation sets up Emergency Prep and Relief Fund

The Salt Spring Island Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation is making an initial contribution of $20,000 and will also be receiving a CRD Grant-in-Aid of $5,000 for the fund. In addition, Country Grocer will be partnering with the Foundation to support the fund.

The Foundation is appealing to the community for donations to help us boost the fund to $100,000. Donations may be made online at ssifoundation.ca or by mail to: Salt Spring Island Foundation, Box 244, Ganges PO, Salt Spring Island, BC, V8K 2V9. Please indicate on your cheque that the donation is to be directed to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Grants from the fund will focus on community health-care preparedness, relief or assistance for vulnerable people in our community, such as seniors, or other pressing community needs as they emerge.

Foundation board chair Brian Lawson says, “As Salt Spring faces this unprecedented challenge, the Foundation is committed to helping the charities and not-for-profit organizations that are on the front lines of this fight to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Islanders have always been incredibly caring and generous to others in times of need, and we appeal for their help now.“

The Foundation is inviting immediate applications from charities acting on their own behalf or on behalf of a not-for-profit organization. The fund will operate on the basis of urgency and flexibility over the coming weeks but will also assist charities as long as need remains, even beyond the peak of the crisis. The application process has been streamlined in order to get the funds working in the community as soon as possible.

Qualified applicants are invited to make a short written (email preferred) request explaining the need and use for the funds. Please include a clear contact name, email, postal address, telephone number and organization name. The written request should be addressed to the Foundation’s operations director, Shannon Cowan, at shannon@ssifoundation.ca.

The Foundation also encourages community members to support the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation directly through its emergency fund. Lawson says, “The Salt Spring Island Foundation intends to assist those with needs in the wider community and will engage and work with other community partners going forward.”

The Foundation’s offices have been closed to the public in accordance with public health guidelines, but staff will still be working and responding to inquiries from the community.