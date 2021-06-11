Region sees dramatic drop in new COVID cases

PREPARED BY CURT FIRESTONE & STAN DERELIAN

Let the drum beat roll, let the good times return, the light at the end of the tunnel is dazzling bright!

With the collective energy of public health safety; with a successful vaccination program underway, our Vancouver Island/Gulf Islands region is succeeding in stopping COVID. We have all made sacrifices for our community’s welfare and each one of us is thankful. The sign is out: no variants wanted.

Click on the chart above to see all of the latest available week’s data for the Gulf Islands and southern Vancouver Island.