One Salt Spring COVID-19 case confirmed as more detailed data released

Data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday indicates that one confirmed case of COVID-19 came from Salt Spring Island in the first seven months of 2020.

Smaller communities had not previously been identified in data released for the five health regions in B.C. Salt Spring was the only Gulf Island with a confirmed case as of July 31. The BCCDC does not indicate when that case was active.

A map is available on the BCCDC website.

As of Aug. 27, the Island Health region, which includes Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, had 14 active cases of COVID-19, from among 173 confirmed cases since testing began. None of those 14 individuals are currently hospitalized.

B.C. has seen a total of 5,372 confirmed cases of the virus in B.C., with 906 of those active.

Canada has had 127,076 cases of COVID-19, with 4,922 active cases.

POSSIBLE SIDNEY EXPOSURES

On Tuesday, Island Health issued a notice of possible COVID-19 exposure for two places in the Saanich Peninsula.

People who visited the 10 Acres Cafe & Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel & Spa (not The Pier restaurant) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, or Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe in Sidney between 4 and 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, or between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., or between 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

“There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities,” states Island Health.

“If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please self-isolate immediately and seek testing.”