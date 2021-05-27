No Gulf Islands COVID cases in recent data release

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data released on May 26 shows no new COVID-19 cases in the Gulf Islands in the week of May 16 to 22.

Click on the chart above for full regional data from the past month.

As well, vaccination tracking data shows that 67 per cent of Salt Spring Island’s population and 87 per cent of people on Mayne, Galiano, Pender and Saturna islands have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifty-five per cent of the B.C. population has received at least one dose.